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Lansing police execute search warrant operation near Wentworth Avenue, Ridge Road
By Meredith Shamburger,10 days ago
LANSING, Ill. — The Lansing Police Department conducted a search warrant execution near the intersection of Wentworth Avenue and Ridge Road on Friday, blocking off nearby streets to traffic and putting schools on lockdowns. In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the department said it had received information about...
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