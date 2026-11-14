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Park Champions Help Restore Native Habitat
11 days ago
8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The rains are here and the time is right to get your hands dirty and get some of our San Diego native plants into the ground. Join us as we continue to enhance areas around the Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center. This is part of an ongoing effort to restore the habitat of the Tijuana Estuary and promote the biodiversity of the area. Specifically, we will continue the work from 2024 when the American Conservation Experience crew helped remove large areas of saltbush (Atriplex semibaccata) from the reserve.