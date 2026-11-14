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Coming Up! Jam-packed action at Jake Owens’ Flamingo Weekend
By Pam Harbaugh,12 days ago
Flamingo Weekend benefiting the Jake Owen Foundation takes places Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 12-15. The $250 skeet shoot starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Indian River County Shooting Range, 10455 102nd Terrace, Sebastian. Saturday’s $30 3K starts at 9 a.m. at Corporate Air, 2612 Airport North Dr., Vero Beach, followed at 7 p.m. by Jake Owen, Wyatt McCubbin and Colton Dawson. Sunday’s $100 fishing classic starts at 6 a.m., with awards at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, 3341 Bridge Plaza Dr., Vero Beach. Visit JakeOwenFoundation.org.
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