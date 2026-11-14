\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=17FznJ_1H4QARjN00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FznJ_1H4QARjN00" width="380" height="380" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Abraham is a sweet, lovable boy who is ready to find a family to call his own! He has blossomed in foster care and continues to show everyone what a wonderful personality he has. He’s playful, curious, and enjoys having fun with his feline friends.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Whether he’s exploring a kitty tunnel, batting around a toy, or just hanging out, Abraham is sure to bring plenty of joy and entertainment to his new home.\u003c/p>\u003cp>For more information, please visit https://new.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/WWB/Cat.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003ci>VOL. 40, NO. 46 - Nov. 12, 2026\u003c/i>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>