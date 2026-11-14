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Pregame Blitz: How Aggies-Vols match up
By Robert Cessna,12 days ago
Here's a look at how Texas A&M matches up against eighth-ranked Tennessee for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Kyle Field. The Aggies are coming off a 206-yard effort against South Carolina. Senior running back Rueben Owens II made a bid to get his starting job back with a season-high 137 yards rushing on 19 carries. A&M freshman KJ Edwards (65 carries for 397 yards, 6.1 avg., 2 TDs) had won the job, getting caught behind the line only once, but he was hurt against Alabama. Edwards still had 10 carries for 37 yards last week, but Owens (97 carries for 469 yards, 4.8 avg., 1 TD) made a case getting more carries. Sophomore Jamarion Morrow (41 carries for 152 yards, 3.7 avg., 4 TDs) and freshman Carsyn Baker (41 carries for 168 yards, 4.1 avg., 3 TDs) will get carries, though Morrow had only one last week because he’s banged up. Quarterback Marcel Reed (80 carries for 206 yards, 2.6 avg., 3 TDs) made a couple plays with his legs last week that was encouraging. A&M is averaging 161.1 yards rushing per game to rank 60th in the country, jumping 12 spots after last week. Also encouraging for A&M is that Tennessee allows 124.3 ypg rushing to rank eighth in the SEC and 38th in the country. That’s worse than South Carolina. But a big concern is Tennessee leads the SEC with 8.2 tackles for loss per game, which is eighth in the country. A&M, which has trouble creating explosive plays, does not play well behind the chains. UT nose tackle Xavier Gilliam has 11 1/2 TFL, senior weakside linebacker Arion Carter has nine and senior middle linebacker Amare Campbell adds eight. Gilliam, a transfer from Penn State, was a midseason All-American. EVEN.