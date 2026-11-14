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SEC Asks Judge to Close $40M Musk-Tesla Fraud Settlement Fund
By Quinn Mercer,11 days ago
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a federal judge in Manhattan to shut down the settlement fund created after Elon Musk and Tesla resolved a 2018 securities-fraud case, saying the money has already been distributed to thousands of harmed investors. The so-called Fair Fund was built from $40 million in civil fines, with Musk and Tesla each paying $20 million. A remaining balance of roughly $449,000 is expected to be swept into the U.S. Treasury.