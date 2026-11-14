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UNR Students Inspire Hope With Their Musical Theatre Cabaret
By Volunteer Author,12 days ago
The University of Nevada, Reno’s department of theatre and dance spent their weekend performing their second annual musical theatre fall cabaret, bringing hope to the stage with 26 selected songs from various musicals. Through interactive performances, the cast captured audiences and presented popular Broadway songs to a crowd seated just feet away from the performers.