undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The hidden costs of building a physical media collection are more than you might expect
By Joe Oliveto,11 days ago
You don't need to convince me that DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K discs, vinyl records, and paper books are worth spending my hard-earned money on. Although I wouldn't go so far as to say a physical media collection is the type of financial investment that eventually pays for itself, I also believe the benefits physical media offers (such as a greater degree of engagement with the art or content you're experiencing) justify the cost. In addition, there are ways to save money buying used physical media if you know how to avoid certain common mistakes.