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Who Knew Spirituality Might Prevent Addiction and Relapse?
By Reviewed by Monica Vilhauer Ph.D.,11 days ago
Spirituality is linked to lower risk of harmful substance use, although causation remains unproven. A.A. and other recovery groups can foster spirituality without requiring organized religion. Spirituality can support prevention and recovery but cannot replace medical treatment. Connection, purpose, and belonging may matter more to recovery than religious belief. I...