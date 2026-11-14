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Shield Leverages OpenAI GPT-6 Astra to Streamline IT Support Tasks
By Timothy Morano,11 days ago
Shield, a technology company specializing in IT services, has integrated OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra into its Forge platform to streamline operations in legacy portals. The innovation allows IT technicians to delegate routine browser-based tasks to AI agents, freeing them to focus on more complex issues requiring human judgment. Addressing Access Bottlenecks.