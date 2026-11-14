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Exceptional Support at Our Dedicated Memory Care Residence in Longmont at AltaVita
By Reporter-Herald.com,12 days ago
Selecting a dedicated living environment for a family member experiencing cognitive decline is a profoundly important decision. At AltaVita Memory Care Centre, families find an environment built entirely around the specific needs of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. As an established Memory Care Residence Longmont families rely on, our community provides permanent living options, an adult day program, and short-term respite care designed to balance security with autonomy and dignity.