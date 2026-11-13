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Second Louisiana Teacher Katie Guidry Surprised with $25k Award
By Site Staff,9 days ago
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (press release) – This morning, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley recognized Denham Springs High School staff and students for their strong efforts to increase student achievement and create an environment for everyone to thrive. After the recognition, Milken Educator Awards Vice President Jennifer...
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