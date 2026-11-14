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Town of Newport receives state funding to support waterfront park project
By WITN Web Team,12 days ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Newport received a state grant that will help develop a new waterfront park. The $170,000 grant from the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management will help offset the costs of two waterfront properties purchased earlier in the year, according to a press release. The purchased land is over 2.5 acres and is right by an existing boating access.
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