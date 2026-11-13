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Remembering Gerry Laverty on The Acoustic Highway
By WHRO,9 days ago
The Acoustic Highway pays tribute this Sunday to an absolute state legend in Acoustic Music. Gerry Laverty passed away last week at age 75. Laverty was a mainstay in the Richmond Music scene for decades. In addition to performing, he ran open mics and helped organize performers for numerous events. He appeared in Hampton Roads with The Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Series, The Port Warwick Art and Sculpture Festival, and The Summer Concert Series at Port Warwick. He released two albums, Zion Crossroads and Songs for The New Dark Ages. He most recently had organized an open mic series at the Rare Olde Times in Richmond. Musicians across the Commonwealth paid tribute to Laverty, calling him a true "Troubadour" and full of generosity and humor. He was one of my very favorite singer-songwriters and someone, whose music I always loved. We'll hear a set from his two albums as well as tracks from other Richmond based artists who had worked with him. Remembering a true Virginia musical icon, Gerry Laverty, on The Highway. Sunday night at 9 on WHRV.