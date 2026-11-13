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Alexion’s latest Rare Connections film takes on the long wait for an HPP diagnosis
By Bella Czajkowski,10 days ago
Alexion’s latest Rare Connections film explores why rare diseases like hypophosphatasia can take years to diagnose. Patient advocacy groups helped shape the campaign, which shows how differently the same condition can affect people. Patient stories can raise awareness of overlooked symptoms and help researchers decide what to measure in...