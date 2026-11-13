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SENSHI 34 Heavyweight Grand Prix Fight Card Set for Dec. 5
By Dan Kuhl,11 days ago
SENSHI will close its 2026 season with an eight-man heavyweight Grand Prix on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, Bulgaria. Eight fighters will enter the one-night tournament, with the eventual champion needing three victories to claim the SENSHI 95-plus-kilogram Grand Prix title. Four opening-round matchups, two reserve bouts and three Super Fights complete the international card.