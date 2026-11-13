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Roundup: Opportunity Zones / BREC’s recreation revamp / Prediction markets
By Daily Report Staff,10 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. New investment frontiers: Louisiana received federal approval for all 156 nominated census tracts as its next generation of Opportunity Zones, including 82 rural and 74 nonrural areas across the state’s eight regions. Taking effect Jan. 1, the designations will last 10 years and offer federal tax benefits to qualifying investments aimed at encouraging private capital, business growth and job creation. The state selected the tracts through a regional process involving economic development organizations, business leaders and community stakeholders.