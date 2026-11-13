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Kennedy Wilson Sells 344-Unit Atlas Apartments in Issaquah for $149MM
By The Registry,8 days ago
The $149 million Atlas sale highlights the Eastside’s edge over Seattle’s urban core as Puget Sound multifamily sales volume nearly triples quarter-over-quarter. Kennedy Wilson has sold Atlas Apartments, a 344-unit community in downtown Issaquah, for $149 million, or about $433,000 per unit, locking in a modest gain on a nine-year hold as Eastside apartment fundamentals outpace […]