undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Three days of medication and not much else’: King County prosecutor calls for fixes to WA’s involuntary treatment system
12 days ago
People released after being involuntarily committed for mental health or substance use treatment in Washington often leave with little support, King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said. That’s why she’s asking lawmakers to fund better care once those patients are back in the community. “Typically, when someone’s in the...
37