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‘One party with two jerseys’: Former Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein outlines plan to take over Libertarian Party
By JOHN CURLEY SHOW,11 days ago
Evolutionary biologist and podcast host Bret Weinstein said his new American Liberty Party aims to break the hold of the Republican and Democratic parties by taking over the Libertarian Party and using its ballot access. Weinstein, a former Evergreen State College professor who co-hosts the “DarkHorse” podcast with his wife,...