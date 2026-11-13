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Centauri vs. Burlington
7 days ago
CENTAURI FALCONS Aug. 21PAGOSA SPRINGS 31-0W Sept. 4 At La Junta 22-24 L Sept. 12 At North Fork 0-33 L Sept. 18 At Bayfield* 47-6W Sept. 25 MONTE VISTA* 14-0 W Oct. 2 BUENA VISTA* 32-8W Oct. 17 RYE* 34-0 W Oct. 24 At Trinidad* 32-8 W Oct. 30 At Ignacio* 54-0 W Nov. 7 YUMA+ 46-7 W *Southern League games +State playoff game BURLINGTON COUGARS Aug. 28WRAY 36-14 W Sept. 4 YUMA 49-22 W Sept. 11 At Goodland (Kan.) 34-38 L Sept. 25 At Salida* 42-7W Oct. 2 ELLICOTT* 62-0 W Oct. 10 BYERS* 61-7 W Oct. 16 At Bennett* 50-0 W Oc.t 23 LIMON* 34-7 W Oct. 30 At Colorado Springs Christian* 41-25 W Nov. 7 PLATTE CANYON+ 49-8W *South-Central League games +State playoff games.