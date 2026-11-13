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FAA orders nationwide ground stop over safety concerns
By Sumit Jangir,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (Diya TV) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday after reporting serious air traffic control communication problems. The emergency directive halted departing flights at airports across the United States, raising concerns about flight delays and possible disruptions to air travel. The FAA cited “extraordinary...