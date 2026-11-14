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US ground stop lifted after several hours, thousands of delayed flights
By Cassidy Johncox,12 days ago
(WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night, allowing flights to resume after hours of telecommunication issues. The FAA issued a ground stop for all U.S. airports at around 4:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 due to a “temporary telecommunications outage.” The outage impacted regional air traffic control centers, and the ground stop was issued as a safety precaution, officials said.