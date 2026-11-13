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Honda Sets December Production for 2026 Pioneer 1000 Elite
By Kyle Alexander,7 days ago
American Honda announced additional details for the 2026 Pioneer 1000 Elite, including plans to begin production in December at the company’s manufacturing plant in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Honda’s most advanced multipurpose side-by-side, the Pioneer 1000 Elite features a fully enclosed, factory-installed cab with a premium heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, delivering year-round comfort for work and recreation.