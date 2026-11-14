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Brazos Valley Gives raises record $1.56 million for local nonprofits
By Sophia Ridley,11 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives has reached a new milestone, raising a record $1,565,130 for local nonprofits during its eighth annual campaign. The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley announced the final total Thursday. The campaign benefited 202 nonprofits serving the seven-county Brazos Valley region, according to the foundation.