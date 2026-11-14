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Zip Water HydroTap New Finishes
11 days ago
Zip Water has launched its new finish program, further expanding the finish offerings across its HydroTap range, the innovative all-in-one system that delivers filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling water instantly from a single, beautifully designed fixture. The expanded collection introduces an array of new factory and specialty finishes, alongside a bespoke finish program that offers numerous possibilities for creating truly one-of-a-kind designs tailored to the specific needs of a project.