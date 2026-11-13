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New York Dairy Is Growing
7 days ago
Long before most of New York is awake, dairy farmers are already in the barn. That early, steady work has made New York one of the country’s leading dairy states. New figures shared by Cornell University show New York dairy farms produced more than 16.5 billion pounds of milk in 2025. Each cow is also producing far more than she did a generation ago. Together, those numbers reflect decades of dairy industry growth across the state.
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