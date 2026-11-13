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Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego side with Schumer over progressive challenger Van Hollen
By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy,10 days ago
Arizona’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, said they intend to support New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader over his progressive challenger, Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Both Gallego and Kelly pointed the Arizona Mirror to recent public comments they made...
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