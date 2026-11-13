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Warriors' Draymond Green Says Rockets 'Do Some Bulls--t,' Addresses Claim They're a 'Dirty' Team
By Zach Bachar,10 days ago
"I don't get off into the dirty thing," Green said on Friday's episode of The Draymond Green Show (h/t HoopsHype). "Every now and then you see some people that just do things that are down right dirty. And it happens and when it does, I'll speak on it. Do they do some bulls--t when we play them? Absolutely. I think the thing is that may irritate me the most is like they play super physical but then they start flopping sometimes, you know? So, I would say like that irritates me more, but I'm not going to sit here and call them dirty team."