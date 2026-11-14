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Why Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg calls Rookie of the Year possibility a ‘lose-lose'
By Kevin Topley,11 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg has a theory about potentially winning NBA Rookie of the Year: no matter what happens, somebody will have a complaint. Lendeborg, the 11th overall pick in June’s 2026 NBA draft, is averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists through his first 12 NBA games, and he was No. 1 on the NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder this week. Asked how badly he wants the award in an interview with NBA on Prime's Taylor Rooks, the Warriors rookie said he wants it, but he does not think it can be a clean win.