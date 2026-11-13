undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
M. Lanny Bumgarner
10 days ago
Marion Lanny Bumgarner passed away on October 18, 2026, in East Wenatchee, WA. He was 91 years old. Lanny was born on August 2, 1935, in Manson, WA, to Marion and Mary Bumgarner and lived and worked on the family orchards. He attended schools there until the family moved to Chelan in 1951. He graduated from Chelan High School in 1953. Lanny then attended the University of Washington, where he graduated from the School of Aeronautical Engineering in 1958. He married Karen Fosberg in 1967. After working for The Boeing Company in Renton for years, he and Karen, a pharmacist, moved to East Wenatchee. They owned and operated an apple orchard for several years before selling it and then, Lanny worked for the City of Wenatchee, until his retirement.