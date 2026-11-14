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Packers Make Final Micah Parsons Decision For Week 10 Vikings Bout
By Daniel Arwas,12 days ago
The Green Bay Packers once again saw edge rusher Micah Parsons practice ahead of the team’s vital Week 10 matchup hosting the Minnesota Vikings. And whilst Parsons did manage to participate in a limited fashion over the past few days, including a bull rush on tight end Tucker Kraft on Thursday, the team announced on Friday that he will once again not be available on game-day.