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U.S. Attorney for Western District of North Carolina convenes Rural Crime Summit
12 days ago
U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson convened a Rural Crime Summit on Friday, bringing together representatives from federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies throughout the state’s westernmost region to discuss strategies for combating violent crime, increasing coordination and information sharing, and enhancing public safety. The summit included representatives from...
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