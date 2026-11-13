undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Evidence of high rates of burnout symptoms in a cohort with cluster headache
8 days ago
Headache. 2026 Nov 9. doi: 10.1111/head.70213. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Cluster headache is a debilitating primary headache disorder. During active bouts, headache attacks occur daily and can last up to 3 h. Besides the excruciating pain, the disorder can greatly impact a patient’s mental health, sleep, and life quality. The reoccurring attacks as well as sleep problems may lead to energy depletion and burnout symptoms, which can limit a person’s ability to participate in society to the extent they would like to.