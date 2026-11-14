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Flight Ground Stop Lifted 8:15 PM (EST) After Nationwide Aviation Shutdown
12 days ago
A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, brought commercial aviation to a standstill, creating widespread disruptions for airlines and travelers across the United States. The emergency order followed communication problems affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers, prompting federal officials to halt departures while technicians investigated the problem. Photo above article from flightradar24.com.