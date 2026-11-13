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Is there enough Friction In Wrestling currently? – By Wrestle G
By Wrestle G,10 days ago
Hello NoDQ.com readers I am back once again to talk all things Pro Wrestling with you all. So, Let’s get right into it. Crown Jewel was last week, and AEW Full Gear is coming up this coming Saturday. Everyone got to Saudi Arabia and back in once piece so on that basis the event was a success. As for Bell to Bell, it wasn’t terrible, but I guess that’s the bar I have with WWE these days. There are some brights spot but pretty much around the card right now I just don’t feel a lot of life. The Bright spots are Sami Zayn who I think is one of those performers where the world title has brought out the best in him and he’s grown into it better than many I’ve seen.