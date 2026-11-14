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2026 Women’s War Games match officially confirmed during WWE SmackDown
By Aaron Rift,12 days ago
During the November 13th 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair faced Jacy Jayne. Reid and Henley caused a distraction, leading to a brawl involving Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Fatal Influence. The Baddies also got involved, followed by Bayley, who was attacked by Jade Cargill. Stephanie Vaquer then made her way to the scene. Back in the ring, Charlotte connected with Natural Selection to defeat Jayne.