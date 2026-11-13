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Report: Everyone scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2026 expected to make the event despite flight issues
By Aaron Rift,10 days ago
The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) issued a rare nationwide flight ground stop in the United States on Friday due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control. After several hours, it was announced that the ground stop had been lifted. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to...