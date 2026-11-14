undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man arrested after police chase in Fairfield
By Daniel Duric,12 days ago
FAIRFIELD, CT — A Norwalk man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase that ended with significant property damage. Michael Clapp, 35, of Norwalk, was arrested Nov. 10, 2026, and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and engaging police in pursuit.