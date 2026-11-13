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IU Indianapolis punches ticket to Horizon League final with 3-2 overtime win at Green Bay
By Jocelyn Quintana,8 days ago
IU Indianapolis women’s soccer (10-9-2, 6-5-0 Horizon League) beat Green Bay (12-3-4, 7-2-2) 3-2 in overtime on the road Wednesday, Nov. 11, to earn a spot in the Horizon League championship game for the first time under head coach Angela Berry White. The semifinal win came four days after the Jaguars beat Northern Kentucky 2-1 in the quarterfinals.