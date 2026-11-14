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US officials raise alarm over restricted Nvidia AI chips reaching China
By The National News Desk,12 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — A scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and questions about restricted artificial intelligence chips reaching Chinese entities has raised national security concerns and renewed calls for tighter U.S. export controls. Gordon Chang, a China expert and senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, told The National News...