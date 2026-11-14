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Author Chris Epting Discusses Newport Beach and Hollywood at Newport Beach Historical Society November 19
By Newport Indy Staff,12 days ago
As part of the Newport Beach Historical Society’s Distinguished Speaker Series on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., author Chris Epting will talk about the connection between Newport Beach and Hollywood. Epting is the author of 40 travel/history books. Originally from New York, Chris now lives in...