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Gift plants seed for Dee’s Garden at Perry
By Cliff Wiltshire,11 days ago
When retired Perry Middle School teacher Jan Ewing’s mother, Dee Thomas, died, the Worthington educator inherited some money. Ewing wanted to do something special with her mother’s money. Ewing, who taught at Perry the first four years it was open – and taught in the district for 34 years overall – gave the money to fund the establishment of a courtyard garden at the school.