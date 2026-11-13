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Riverside Earns State Recognition for Cleanup and Beautification Efforts
By Micaela Ricaforte,11 days ago
The City Council recognized Keep Riverside Clean and Beautiful on Nov. 10 for its role in securing the designation, presenting the organization with a certificate honoring its contributions to the city’s appearance and environmental stewardship. The free statewide program, administered by Caltrans, recognizes communities that demonstrate an ongoing commitment...
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