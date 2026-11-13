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Golfers Hit the Links to Fund Community Outreach Programs
By Manny Otiko,7 days ago
Civic-minded golf enthusiasts hit the links on a warm Monday afternoon at Victoria Club in Riverside to raise money for the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation. The event was part of the foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser, which supports several community initiatives, including the Black History Parade, the Empowering Young Women’s Conference and a scholarship fund.