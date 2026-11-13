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Alto Adds Output Planetary Lube Dam for GM 6L80E/90E
By Alex Crissey,7 days ago
Alto has introduced an output planetary lube dam for the GM 6L80E and 6L90E transmissions. The new product (part no. 195355) fits model years 2006 and on. Sonnax introduces two new oversized latch valve kits to restore normal shift operation in the Ford and GM 10-speed transmissions. Application details are as follows: How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it! Submit Rating Average rating 4 / 5. Vote count: 1 No votes so far! Be the first to.