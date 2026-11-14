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Health board OKs raise for director, discusses budget
By Teresa Inserra,11 days ago
The Jefferson County Health Department Board of Trustees approved a raise for Executive Director Steve Sikes and approved its preliminary budget for fiscal year 2027. During the Oct. 29 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the Health Department Personnel Committee’s recommendation to raise Sikes’ salary by 4.5 percent, from $136,420.08 to $142,558.98 an increase of $6,138.90. The raise will go into effect on Jan. 1.