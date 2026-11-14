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UNC handed first loss of the season in sloppy game against Georgia
By Tanya Anderson,11 days ago
A poor first half and poor rebounding were not a winning combination for the Tar Heels. Unlike UNC’s game against Wyoming on Tuesday, the Tar Heels turned in a first half they couldn’t fully make up for in their 78-70 loss to Georgia on Friday. Carolina shot just 25% from the field and from three in the first 20 minutes and allowed the Bulldogs to close on a 9-0 run to hold a 38-31 advantage at the break. The loss snapped a 21-game win streak at the Dean Dome for the Heels.