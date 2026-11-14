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Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin From Red Wings for Mittelstadt-Led Package
By Jonathan Vankin,12 days ago
The Boston Bruins came crashing back to Earth Thursday with a humbling 5-2 loss to their archrival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Casey Mittelstadt scored the only two Bruins goals in the lopsided defeat, but under a new trade pitch published Friday and aimed at the Bruins, Boston would trade away its 10-year veteran center and land a three-time All-Star, albeit a disgruntled one in return.