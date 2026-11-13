undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Dazzling Show Under World’s Biggest Digital Planetarium Dome
10 days ago
At most awards shows, the audience looks forward, facing a stage. At this year’s EBBIES, everybody was looking up. The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce held its ceremony inside the world’s largest all-digital planetarium dome, at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, with a program produced specially for the dome and live camera feeds projected overhead.